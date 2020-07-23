Madhya Pradesh Minister admitted to hospital after testing COVID-19 positive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A Cabinet Minister from Madhya Pradesh was admitted to the Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday night after he tested positive for COVID-19 a few hours earlier.

The Minister had attended a cabinet meeting the day before and also the funeral of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Tuesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several other dignitaries were also present at the funeral in Lucknow.

As per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh now has a total of 24,095 COVID-19 cases, including 7,082 active cases and 16,257 recoveries.

So far, 756 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported from the state. (ANI)

