Madhya Pradesh: Minister hits out at Chouhan for not making efforts to build Sita temple in Sri Lanka

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Legal Affairs and Public Relations Minister PC Sharma has slammed former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for allegedly not acting on the promise to construct a temple in Sri Lanka at the site believed to be the place of Sita's 'Agnipariksha.'

"Chouhan had visited Sri Lanka get political mileage. He promised to make a temple at the site where goddess Sita was held by Ravana. However, nothing has been done so far in this regard," said Sharma, while addressing media persons here on Tuesday.

According to reports, Chouhan had earlier announced the construction of a temple at Divurumpola in Sri Lanka, which is believed to be the site of Sita's 'Agnipariksha' as mentioned in the 'Ramayana.'

"So far no progress has been seen on the ground. We will look into the matter (of Sita temple) and will see what is possible. Accordingly, we will work on it," added Sharma.

The minister said that unlike the former BJP government, the current Congress government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath has begun work on the construction of 'Ram Van Gaman Path' in the state.

"We have started work on Ram Van Gaman Path in the state. BJP just made announcements but we will complete all religious works," he said.

'Ram Van Gaman Path' is a mythological route in Madhya Pradesh, which is believed to be taken by Lord Ram on way to his 14-year exile. (ANI)