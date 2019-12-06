Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl commits suicide after she was molested in Damoh

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl committed suicide by jumping into a pond in Lidhora area after she was allegedly molested by unknown persons, police have said.

The incident took place on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Damoh, Vivek Singh said: "An information was received that a minor girl has allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond. The family of the minor girl has informed that she was molested by some boys belonging to their village due to which she took the extreme step."

"We have begun the investigation. We will record the statements of parents and relatives because earlier they were not in a position to record the statement. We will take appropriate legal action soon after recording the statements of the victim's family," the SP said.

"It is a sad incident. I want to convey to women that they should come forward and report to the police if any incident like this happens to them or anyone they know. I also request parents to report to the police if anything like this happens to their children. Police will help you," he added.

Speaking to media, a relative said: "She told me that some boys used to harass her. Some boys also threatened her that they will take her away from home. She was forcefully given a rose while she was returning from her school." (ANI)

