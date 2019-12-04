Madhya Pradesh: Onion crop worth Rs 30,000 stolen from farmer's field

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): A farmer in Richha village of Mandsaur has alleged that his onion crop worth Rs 30,000 was uprooted and stolen from his field by thieves.

Farmer Jitendra Kumar has registered a complaint with the police in this regard and said that onions were sown on 1.6 acre of land and as he was planning to harvest the crop, it was stolen by thieves.

The Station House Officer visited the farm and has begun an investigation in the case.

"He has filed a complaint that onion crop worth Rs 30,000 has been stolen. SHO has gone to his farm, further action will be taken as soon as we gather more details," Assistant Superintendent of Police said.

At a time when prices of onions are shooting up to Rs 100 per kg, several cases of onion theft have been reported from various parts of the country.



In Madhya Pradesh, a truck carrying onion worth Rs 20 lakh was stolen on its way from Nashik to Gorakhpur. (ANI)





