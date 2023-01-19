Madhya Pradesh: Online cricket betting racket busted, three held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Crime Branch have arrested three members of a gang for allegedly operating an online cricket betting network in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Thursday, the police said on Thursday.

The accused used to run a website and had an office in Indore's Vijay Nagar area. They used to provide an online platform to bookies placing bets on cricket matches by taking money from them, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Guru Prasad Parashar said that the crime branch team received a tip-off through a source that an online cricket match betting was being conducted at Airen Heights, Vijay Nagar.



Acting on the information, a team of crime branch police was rushed to the spot. The team found that betting was being conducted through mobile and computer by a person, Vishal Solanki, manager of the gang.

"When the team interrogated, the accused Solanki said that he along with his associates had set up a control room for betting operations through a website. They used to provide id passwords over 65 locations via online mode which he used to supervise from there," he said.

"The police registered a case under the Gambling Act and arrested the manager and his two associates from the spot. The police also confiscated 10 mobiles, two computers and other materials from the possession of the accused. Further action into the matter is going on," Parashar added.

The DCP further said, "Besides, in another case, there was information about the black marketing of the tickets for upcoming India vs New Zealand cricket match which will be held in Indore on January 24. Acting on the information, the police team swung into action and arrested the three accused. The team also recovered nine tickets from them. The accused were selling tickets at exorbitant prices." (ANI)

