Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest 3 for stopping wedding procession

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Some people allegedly stopped the wedding procession of a person belonging to a backward caste at a village in Badod tehsil here, following which police arrested three people on Sunday.

The wedding procession of Dharmendra Lohar was allegedly stopped by some Rajputs in the village late on Saturday night.

"Some Rajputs had stopped them from carrying out a procession in the village. After receiving the information, police officials along with reserved force went to the spot," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pradeep Patel told ANI.

He said police security has also been provided to the family in the village.

Police have also arrested three persons in the matter and are searching for the other accused.

A case has been registered against 11 people under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (member of unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigations are on in the matter. (ANI)

