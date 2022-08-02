Madhya Pradesh police arrest man for supplying arms to 'Khalistanis'

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Burhanpur Police in Madhya Pradesh have arrested a man involved in supplying weapons to "Khalistanis".

The police said they had earlier arrested two arm peddlers with 21 illegal country-made pistols.



"Acting on a tip-off, we carried out a trap and arrested two arm peddlers who used to supply pistols to the Khalistanis. They used to deliver weapons at the behest of Narendra Sikligar and Asan Singh," Rahul Kumar Lodha, Superindent of Police of Burhanpur said.

"Asan Singh and Narendra Sikligar managed to escape and the latter was arrested by the police after a few days. On July 31, the police also arrested Asan Singh," he added.

The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

