Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): A police officer lost his life on Sunday in a road accident here.
Police Inspector Ashok Tiwari of Limachauhan police station lost his life when a dumper truck struck his car in a head-on collision. He died on the spot as his car caught fire after the collision.
The incident was reported at the Boda police station area of Rajgarh. (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh: Police Inspector dies in a road accident
ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 17:09 IST
Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): A police officer lost his life on Sunday in a road accident here.