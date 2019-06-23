Madhya Pradesh: Police Inspector dies in a road accident

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): A police officer lost his life on Sunday in a road accident here.

Police Inspector Ashok Tiwari of Limachauhan police station lost his life when a dumper truck struck his car in a head-on collision. He died on the spot as his car caught fire after the collision.

The incident was reported at the Boda police station area of Rajgarh. (ANI)

