Madhya Pradesh: Police launches crackdown against Chinese Manjha sellers in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Amid the reports of deaths by throat slitting due to Chinese manjha, Police in Ujjain have swung into action by launching a crackdown on the sale and use of the banned Chinese string used in kite flying.

In Ujjain, a girl had died due to throat slitting with a Chinese manjha on the spot, SP Ujjain said to ANI.

Police in Ujjain have activated drone surveillance to detect users and sellers of banned China dor.

Vinod Meena City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ujjain said, "There is a complete ban on the purchase, sale and use of China Door in the Ujjain district. Here 2 traders were caught red-handed while selling China dor. The police administration has demolished the houses of both the traders".

'A girl and a young man died due to throat-slitting incidents. The roofs of kite fliers' houses are being checked. Along with this, searching is going on at the shops in the market," Meena said.



In Ujjain, the police conducted a campaign led by IPS Vinod Kumar Meena and instructed the shopkeepers not to sell China Door.

Satyendra Kumar Shukla SP Ujjain said that the users and sellers of Chinese Manjha are being detected through drones.

"Keeping in view the death of a 21-year-old due to 'Chinese dor', we have started a campaign against its use this year. We are trying to find out the people who use and sell Chinese Manjha," Satyendra Kumar said.

Police said that cases are being registered against those found involved in selling Chinese Manjha.

"The houses of those involved in selling Chinse Manjha have been demolished. we will continue to take action. A girl in Ujjain died due to throat slitting. This year, accidents of throat slitting with Chinese Manjha have been reported," SP added.

In August last year, Delhi High Court asked Delhi Police about what steps it has taken to stop the availability and selling of Chinese Manjha used in kite flying, which was banned by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a detailed judgement. (ANI)

