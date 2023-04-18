Madhya Pradesh records 57 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh reported 57 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, according to a daily bulletin released by the state health depart on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active cases in the state have gone up to 322, it said.

"57 new patients of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours and the total number of active cases in the state stands at 322.



Speaking to ANI, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "We are keeping a check on each and every patient. We are providing them better treatment."

"We have also conducted mock drills in the past to look after the arrangement and facilities to deal with any surge in Covid-19 cases. We have all possible arrangements in place for the same," Minister Sarang added.

Bhopal district hospital superintendent Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, "The COVID-19 cases are continuously increasing in the state capital."

"40 new cases were reported in the past 48 hours here," he added. (ANI)

