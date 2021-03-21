Madhya Pradesh reports 1,380 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh reported 1,380 new COVID-19 cases, 571 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.

With this, the total cases surged to 2,74,405 including 7,344 active cases and 2,63,158 total recoveries. However, the death toll mounted to 3,903.

Earlier, in the day, for the first time in Madhya Pradesh, prisoners in the Central Jail of Indore have been vaccinated against COVID-19 after several inmates and jail staff in the Central Jail had tested positive for COVID-19 during the past year.



Dr Vivek Singh Chauhan, who administered the vaccine in the jail, said, "300 doses of Covishield vaccine have been received. All prisoners are to be vaccinated. Today 150 people will be vaccinated. The remaining vaccinations will continue even further. For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, vaccination is being conducted in a jail."

Lockdown will be imposed on Sunday in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

India has scaled a significant peak as it administered over four crore vaccination, a government statement said on Saturday.

According to the health ministry statement, a total of 4,20,63,392 vaccine doses have been administered through 6,86,469 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. (ANI)

