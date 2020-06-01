Madhya Pradesh reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 8,089

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): With 198 new COVID-19 cases being reported on Sunday, the count in Madhya Pradesh reached 8,089, according to the state Health Department.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,897, while 350 deaths have been reported due to the infection, as per the bulletin issued by the state Health Department on Sunday.

Apart from this, the Madhya Pradesh government also struck down the requirement of a pass for inter-district movement in the state.

However, as per the new directive passes for inter-state movement will still be needed, as before. The new services have been updated on the e-pass portal beginning May 31.

This comes following the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for phased re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown-- #Unlock1 from June 1. (ANI)

