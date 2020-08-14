Madhya Pradesh reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh reported 796 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Friday, said State Health Department.

The total number of cases now stand at 43,414 including 9,928 active cases, 32,405 recoveries and 1,081 deaths, the State Health Department informed.

As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths have been reported in India today, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus count stands at 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths. (ANI)

