Representative Image
Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh: School holidays extended till June 23 due to heat conditions

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 23:16 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): The School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has extended the summer holidays of all schools by a week due to the prevailing heat conditions in the state.
"Keeping in mind the extreme heat conditions prevailing in the state the schools which were scheduled to re-open on June 16 after summer holidays, will now re-open on June 23," a notification by the Department read.
The Education Department had earlier set May 1 to June 16 as the duration for the summer holidays in the state.
Many parts of Madhya Pradesh are facing acute water shortage due to the existing heatwave conditions, scanty rainfalls have further added to the woes of the people in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 23:39 IST

TMC MP gets threat letter wanting to see Mamata Banerjee dead

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 9 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP from Arambagh, Aparupa Poddar on Sunday claimed to have got a letter which allegedly says Rs 1 crore will be given to see Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dead.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 23:32 IST

BJP will help allies on their seats in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): In Maharashtra, BJP will work on the seats of its allies to increase their winning chances in the upcoming state elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 23:24 IST

Heatwave leads to water crisis in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI): Water bodies have gone dry and groundwater levels have plummeted as unprecedented heatwave conditions persist in Coimbatore.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 23:16 IST

Cyclone likely to hit Arabian Sea on June 11-12, warns MeT Dept

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Meteorological Department has warned that a cyclone may occur in the Arabian Sea near the West Coast of India between June 11 and 12, Directorate General of Information and Public Relations of Maharashtra said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 23:15 IST

No democracy in West Bengal, says BJP leader Mukul Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 9 (ANI): BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government, saying that there is no democracy in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 23:06 IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to hospital

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday due to high levels of blood sugar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 23:01 IST

LS polls fought on 'fake nationalism', state elections will be...

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Lok Sabha elections were fought on the basis of "fake nationalism" but the upcoming state elections will be fought on local issues, said former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday, adding Congress would win in the state

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 22:59 IST

Heatwave condition persists in Delhi, temp touches 46.2 degrees

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Heat wave conditions persisted in the national capital on Sunday, with the mercury soaring up to 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 22:59 IST

Shripad Naik to visit Goa Shipyard Limited on Monday

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defense, Shripad Naik will be visiting Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) at Vasco on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 22:37 IST

Kanpur: Cleric rapes 16-year-old at madrassa, arrested

Kanpur (ANI) [India], June 9 (ANI): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Muslim cleric inside the premises of a madrassa in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 22:36 IST

Search operations by aerial platforms to locate missing AN-32...

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Due to poor weather conditions, search operations to locate the missing AN-32 aircraft by aerial platforms were severely hampered on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 22:24 IST

Aligarh murder case: Father of victim refuses to meet CM Yogi Adityanath

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Banwari Lal Sharma, the father of the two-and-a-half-year-old girl who was brutally murdered has refused to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Read More
iocl