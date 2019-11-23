Madhya Pradesh set to replicate Delhi's 'Mohalla Clinics'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): On the lines of 'Mohalla Clinic' in Delhi, Chief Minister Kamal Nath led Madhya Pradesh government is planning to launch 'Mukyamantri Sanjivani Yojana' in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Tulsi Silawat, while talking to ANI, said the scheme is being launched in several blocks of 20 districts including Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior from December.

The minister also informed that the government is planning to bring the Right to Health Bill in the coming Assembly session.

"Our state should be educated and healthy ... With these sentiments, the MP government is making an attempt -- Right to Health," he said.

He said that around 1,550 community health officers have been appointed while the process to recruit 2019 ANM is going on.

Silawat also said that from July 18 to November 18 this year, a "Shuddh ke liye Yudh" (war for purity) campaign was undertaken to make the state adulteration-free.

The minister stressed that around 94 FIRs have been registered against those involved in acts of adulteration. (ANI)

