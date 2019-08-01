Madhya Pradesh: Specially-abled man becomes inspiration for youth, others like him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Where there is a will, there is a way goes the adage and Abhay Prajapati a differently-abled automobile mechanic in Bhopal, is proving it right.

Prajapati who was afflicted with polio at a young age has not let disability hold him back and earns a living employed as an automobile mechanic in a shop.



"I have been working as a mechanic for more than five years now. I always had a passion to become an automobile mechanic. Initially, I used to repair bicycles and motors, later I started working in an automobile repairing shop," Abhay told ANI.

"I was inspired to get into this profession by following my passion and interest and today I am here, doing every possible mechanical work. I earn enough to sustain my livelihood," he added.

Abhay lives with his mother, father and four siblings in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. He says he his parents respected and supported his dreams.

While speaking to ANI Abhay said: "I have my disability certificates but so far the government has not benefitted me in any way. They have not provided any job opportunity for me. I request the government to provide me with a small shop where I can pursue my work and earn my living."

Abhay says he has always held his morale high and has a stern faith in his passion and talent that gave him the strength to become an automobile mechanic. He believes that physically disabled people like him, who are really willing to work and earn, should never beg for money.



"Physically handicapped people like me should believe in themselves. If they have a strong will power to work hard and earn then they can definitely earn their living by working on their own," Abhay said.

The repair shop owner, Dinesh Singh Rajput said: "When I was introduced to Abhay, I was quite impressed by seeing his will and passion to work. We taught him all the mechanical work and he learned everything quickly."

Dinesh has requested the government to provide some benefit to his worker, Abhay like a handicapped vehicle in order to ease his mundane travelling.

A regular customer, Raghven Tiwari told ANI: "Abhay has repaired my car a few times. When I see him working, I can see his will to work hard. I would like to request other people who are physically handicapped but still believe in begging and earning their livelihood that they should work hard like Abhay in order to earn."

Abhay is suffering from Polio. His disease was left untreated when he was a child as his parents couldn't afford his treatment due to unstable financial condition. (ANI)