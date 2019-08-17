Madhya Pradesh: Sprinter Rameshwar Gurjar meets MP Sports Minister, assured of support

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): 24-year old sprinter Rameshwar Gurjar called upon the State Sports Minister Jitu Patwari here on Saturday to seek support for pursuing athletics.

Rameshwar, a native of Shivpuri district was seen in a recent viral video sprinting barefoot 100 metres in 11 seconds.

He said: "I have been preparing for the past four to five years. Government has assured me of good training facilities."

"Our teacher always supported us and motivated us to run. I wish to play for the country and bring a medal. If I get good support from the government, I can break the record of Usain Bolt," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister, Jitu Patwari said that the government will provide him with all the facilities to train further.

"Around five days back, we came to know through the media that Rameshwar covered 100 metres in 11 seconds," he said.

"Rameshwar is from a poor family and he doesn't have adequate resources to pursue sports. When I informed the Chief Minister about him he said that he should be given support. We will support him and send him to the academy and get him trained," he added. (ANI)

