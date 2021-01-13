Madhya Pradesh spurious liquor death toll rises to 20

Monera (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): The death toll in the Morena spurious liquor tragedy has risen to 20.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a high-level meeting over the Morena incident in Bhopal.

"At least five, including SDOP, are suspended," state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said while speaking to ANI.



He added that the Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Collector have been removed from their post with immediate effect in connection with the matter of deaths due to poisonous liquor.

"The local distillery will also be investigated," Mishra said.

"CM had clarified that such incidents cannot be tolerated. SP and collector will be accountable for such incidents in future," he said.

On Monday night several people from Manpur and Pahawali villages died and others fell sick allegedly after consuming spurious liquor.

An FIR was registered against seven accused in connection with the case and one person was arrested on Tuesday. (ANI)

