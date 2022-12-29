Madhya Pradesh: Student manhandled, told to raise "Jai Shri Ram" slogans, case registered

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): The police registered a case after a student was allegedly manhandled in Khandwa and asked to raise "Jai Shri Ram" slogans, police informed on Thursday.



DSP Khandwa, Anil Chauhan informed ANI that legal action will be taken on the basis of deliberation.

"A complaint has been received in Thana Pandhana that a student going to school was manhandled by another student and asked to raise slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. A case has been registered in this matter. Legal action will be taken on the basis of deliberation," he said. (ANI)

