Madhya Pradesh: Symptomatic passengers arriving by flights to be quarantined

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday said any passenger coming by flights found symptomatic will be placed under quarantine and samples will be collected for COVID-19 testing.

"All passengers coming by flights will be scanned for COVID-19 on their arrival at the airport in Madhya Pradesh. If anyone is found symptomatic, they will be sent to quarantine and their samples will be collected for testing," said the state government.

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for international arrivals and said 14-day quarantine -- 7 days institutional quarantine at own cost followed by 7 days of home isolation -- will be mandatory.

While for domestic travel, the Ministry has asked the states/UTs to ensure that all passengers undergo thermal screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the flight/train/bus.

According to the guidelines, those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. They will be assessed for clinical severity at the health facility while those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated COVID health facilities and managed accordingly. (ANI)

