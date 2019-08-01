Representative image
Madhya Pradesh: Tiger cub found dead in forest adjoining Bandhavgarh sanctuary

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:58 IST

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A tiger cub has been found dead in the forest adjoining the Bandhavgarh National Park, an official said on Wednesday.
The carcass of the one-and-half-year old cub was located on Tuesday evening near village Pahariya adjoining the sanctuary in Umaria district, AK Joshi, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Shahdol, said.
This is the third tiger cub death reported from the region this year.
"The death was probably due to an internecine struggle among tigers. The post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday and the carcass was disposed of the same day," Joshi added.
On July 28, a tigress and her cub were found dead in the Kalwa range of the Bandhavgarh park. (ANI)

