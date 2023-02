Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): The carcass of a tiger was found in suspicious condition in a forest in the Umaria district in MP, the officials informed on Saturday.



District Forest Officer (DFO) Mohit Sood confirmed the incident.

The carcass was found in the forest area in Balbai village, Umaria district, Madhya Pradesh.

The Forest officials said that they have started an investigation into the case. The body will be sent for post-mortem tomorrow, the officials said. (ANI)