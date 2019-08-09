Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo)

Madhya Pradesh to have 100 high-tech 'Gau Shalas' soon

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 03:55 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh will soon have 100 high-tech 'Gau Shalas' (cow shelters) after Kumar Mangalam Birla of Birla Group agreed to the proposal of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
"These Gau Shalas will be set up in the coming 18 months using the Corporate Social Responsibility fund," according to the Department of Public Relations.
The Chief Minister also discussed the emerging industrial scenario in the state with Birla at Mumbai on Thursday after addressing a session on investment opportunities. Kamal Nath underlined the possibilities of investment in new industries for employment generation.
"Investment and trust go together. Madhya Pradesh is committed to creating an atmosphere of trust. The top priority is to create jobs along with investment. Jobless industrial development is not meant for a vast state like Madhya Pradesh. There is no dearth of skilled, talented and hardworking youth in the state. They need only employment opportunities," Kamal Nath said.
The Chief Minister further said that separate investment policies will be designed for each sector.
"The requirements of each sector are different. A single policy may not serve all the sectors. Madhya Pradesh has to move fast in areas like dry port, satellite city, high-end skill development centre, artificial intelligence and tourism," he said.
The Chief Minister also discussed the possibilities of e-rickshaw and e-auto manufacturing with Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra.
"Ensuring housing facilities to the economically weaker sections is the high priority area. An ideal policy will be laid for the state after studying model practices adopted in other States of the country," Kamal Nath said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 05:23 IST

WB: Air coolers, fans installed at animals shelters at...

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): North Bengal Wild Animals Park has taken several measures to protect the animals from temperatures which has seen a rise over the past few days here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 04:03 IST

Odisha govt launches Small Savings Incentive Scheme

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Odisha government on Thursday launched the 'Odisha Small Savings Incentive Scheme' for the calendar year 2019 under the notation "AQ" series.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 03:48 IST

WB: BJP cries foul after Siliguri admin denies permission to...

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): BJP on Thursday hit out at TMC after the Siliguri Metropolitan Police denied permission to Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to hold a rally in support of the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 03:08 IST

Maharashtra: NCP leader Shekhar Gore joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): With only a few months to go for Assembly elections in Maharashtra, political party leaders continue to switch loyalties.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 03:08 IST

Maharashtra: 2 booked under Narcotics Act

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two people and seized drugs worth over Rs 15 lakhs from them in the Khar west area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 02:22 IST

Bhongir MP writes to PM Modi, alleges scam in Kaleshwaram Lift...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Congress MP from Bhongir, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging a scam of "thousands of crores of rupees" in executing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 02:07 IST

U'khand: Youth tied up to tree, thrashed over suspicion of mobile theft

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): One person was brutally thrashed and hung from a tree here on the suspicion that he had stolen mobile phone.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 01:22 IST

Telangana: Unable to repay cricket betting money, 21-yr-old...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A 21-year-old student who hanged himself to death on August 4 took the extreme step as he was unable to repay the large sum of money he had borrowed from a friend to bet on a cricket match, according to a suicide note allegedly written by him, police said on

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 01:13 IST

Maharashtra flood: Over 2 lakh people rescued, 43 teams of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Over two lakh people have been rescued and evacuated to safer places in Maharashtra, according to official estimates.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 01:12 IST

Unnao rape case: Relative seeks polygraph, narco analysis test for Sengar

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Nipender Singh, a relative of Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Thursday demanded polygraph and narco-analysis tests of the latter should be conducted to know about the truth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:09 IST

Keeping Jammu and Kashmir under Centre's control a well thought...

New Delhi (India), Aug 9 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and keeping them under the direct control of the Centre was a "well thought" decision and asserted that under the new system, the region will be freed from terrori

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:06 IST

Modi calls for building new Jammu and Kashmir, says Article 370...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Reaching out to people of Jammu and Kashmir with a promise of peace, jobs, investments and prosperity and urging the youth to take charge of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed hope that the region will soon come out of the negative impact of

Read More
iocl