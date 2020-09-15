Madhya Pradesh to provide land for Rs 1 to construction stadium for differently-abled

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide land for Re 1 to construct a stadium for differently-abled persons.

"Our ultimate goal of the path is not to ascend the throne, but to keep society moving forward. Keeping in mind, and for the all-round development of the society, the state government has decided to build a stadium in Gwalior for differently-abled people. Madhya Pradesh is the first state to do so for the differently-abled people," State Home Minister Narottam Mishra told media persons here.

He further said that beginning from September 16, the state government will conduct various programs across the state, for a week, to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday is on September 17, service week will be celebrated in the entire state. It will start on September 16, by distributing ration to about 37 lakh poor," said Mishra.

"Milk will be provided as nutritious food to children in all Anganwadis of the state on September 17. On this occasion, BJP workers across the state will distribute fruits," he added.

The Cabinet Minister said the programmes will begin at 12 noon on September 16 and continue for an entire week.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of State Cabinet that was concluded today virtually in the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. (ANI)

