Madhya Pradesh: Toliet in Anganwadi used as kitchen to serve midday meal

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): In a complete departure of hygienic norms, a toilet in Shivpuri district's rural childcare centre has been converted into a full-fledged kitchen. In here food is prepared for the children of an Anganwadi centre.

The compact kitchen cum toilet has both LPG cylinder and earthen stove installed for preparing food. Some cooking utensils were also found stacked over the toilet seat.

Food is cooked regularly here and served to the children as well.

Devendra Sundryal, District Officer, Women and Child Development programme said: "A Self Help Group had taken control of toilet and was using it as a temporary kitchen. Action is being taken against Anganwadi supervisor and workers involved".

"Arrangements will be made for making a proper kitchen as soon as possible," he said.

The Anganwadi centre provides basic health care in Indian villages. It is a part of the Indian public health-care system. Basic health-care activities include contraceptive counselling and supply, nutrition, education and supplementation, as well as pre-school activities. (ANI)

