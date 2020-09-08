Madhya Pradesh transfers Rs 102 crore to 68,000 PMAY beneficiaries, CM says govt working for poor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that Rs 102 crore were being transferred to 68,000 beneficiaries under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY).

In a virtual meeting with beneficiaries, the CM observed that the lives of the poor in the state was improving.

"We are transferring Rs 102 crore in the accounts of 68,000 beneficiaries of the state under the PMAY. This is the fourth instalment under the Yojna. You all can organise Grah Pravesh puja on September 12 at 11 am and also listen to PM Modi. Congratulations to all. We will again meet on the same day," he said.

He also interacted with some of the beneficiaries and asked if the construction of their homes was complete.

He also lauded the role of state Rural Development in the implementation of MNREGA.

"This government is working for the poor and also changing their lives," Chouhan said. (ANI)