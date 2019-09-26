Rajesh Singh Chandel, Superintendent of Police, Shivpuri
Madhya Pradesh: Two children beaten to death for defecating in open

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:42 IST

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Two children were allegedly beaten to death for defecating in the open in Shivpuri on Wednesday morning.
The children were identified as 12-year-old Roshni and her nephew, Avinash aged 10.
"Both of them had gone out to defecate when two men Rameshwar and his brother Hakim came and beat them up. We have no enmity with them. My son and my sister, who is 12 years old are dead. I had only one son. This incident happened at around 6 am in the morning," said Manoj, father of Avinash and brother of Roshni.
The police have taken both the accused into custody.
"The two children were hit over the head after which they died. We have taken into custody the accused and they are being interrogated... The boy and girl were defecating in open and these two men came and started beating them up," said Rajesh Singh Chandel, Superintendent of Police, Shivpuri. (ANI)

