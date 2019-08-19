Representative Image
Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh: Two criminals killed in encounter with police

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:12 IST

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Two criminals were killed in an encounter with state police on Monday.
The killed criminals were identified as Vijay Yadav and his associate Sameer Khan.
Yadav was an accused in the murder case of Congress leader Raju Mishra and was also wanted in several other cases.
Congress leader Mishra was shot dead by some gunmen in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh in January 2017.
More details awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:35 IST

Moin Qureshi money laundering case: Businessman Satish Sana Babu...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A special court granted bail to businessman Satish Sana Babu on Monday in connection with a money laundering case related to the controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:34 IST

Chhattisgarh CM meets Sonia Gandhi

Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Several senior leaders of Chhattisgarh Congress including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met the party's newly-appointed interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:32 IST

Andhra Pradesh: APCC urges state govt to implement EWS quota in jobs

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)[India], Aug 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday urged the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to implement the reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in state government jobs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:27 IST

Odisha: Official residence of BJD MLA set on fire in Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A group of unknown miscreants allegedly set the official residence of Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Talcher MLA, Braja Kishore Pradhan, on fire in Bhubaneshwar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:23 IST

Delhi: Traffic movement closed on Loha Pul as Yamuna flows near...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): As the water level of the Yamuna reached close to "danger mark" in the National Capital, vehicular movement on 'Loha Pul', an old iron bridge over the river, was closed on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:21 IST

Prayagraj: Several houses submerged due to rise in water levels...

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The rise of water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers here on Monday submerged several houses on the banks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:20 IST

President Kovind pays tribute to Dr. Shanker Dayal Sharma on his...

New Delhi [India] Aug 19 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tribute to Dr. Shanker Dayal Sharma, the former president of India, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rashtrapati Bhavan here today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:17 IST

Punjab: Flood-like situation in 7 villages of Phillaur

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Heavy downpour in parts of Punjab in the last two days created a flood-like situation in seven villages of Phillaur here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:14 IST

SC to hear Facebook's plea for transfer of Aadhaar-profile...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on a plea filed by Facebook seeking transfer to it the petitions pending before different high courts, demanding to interlink of Aadhar database with social media profiles for identity authentication.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:01 IST

Haryana: Karnal district administration, locals on alert as...

Karnal (Haryana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): With over six lakh cusecs of water been released from Hathnikund barrage, the district administration here has been put on alert and directed to shift the villagers in case of any emergency, said city Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:52 IST

Will leave politics, if asked says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Haryana (India) Aug 19 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who lashed out at the Congress high command on the issue of Art 370, on Monday said a committee of his well wishers to be formed soon will decide the future course of action he would take ahead of the coming Assembly el

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:21 IST

Maharashtra CM thanks Reliance and Amitabh Bachchan for their...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took to Twitter to thank Reliance Industries Limited and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan for their generous contributions to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for rehabilitation work in the flood-

Read More
iocl