Madhya Pradesh: Two criminals killed in encounter with police

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Two criminals were killed in an encounter with state police on Monday.

The killed criminals were identified as Vijay Yadav and his associate Sameer Khan.

Yadav was an accused in the murder case of Congress leader Raju Mishra and was also wanted in several other cases.

Congress leader Mishra was shot dead by some gunmen in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh in January 2017.

More details awaited. (ANI)

