Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Two trucks carrying fertilisers were allegedly looted by farmers in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.
AK Harsola, CEO of District Cooperative Bank said that complaint will be filed after a detailed report of the incident is received.
Harsola said, "We're looking into the matter. We'll file a complaint after getting a detailed report." (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh: Two trucks carrying fertilisers looted in Shajapur
ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2020 07:09 IST
Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Two trucks carrying fertilisers were allegedly looted by farmers in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.