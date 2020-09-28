Madhya Pradesh: 'Wife-beater' ADG relieved of duties after video goes viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday relieved Additional Director General (ADG) Purushottam Sharma of his duties after a video of him purportedly beating his wife went viral.

In the video, Sharma is seen purportedly beating his wife in his living room, while two other people are trying to control the situation.

Defending himself and terming it a family dispute, Sharma accused his wife of stalking him and putting close circuit television cameras in their house.



"If I'm abusive, then she should've complained. This is a family dispute, not a crime. I am neither a violent person nor a criminal. It is unfortunate that I have to go through this," Sharma told reporters.

He, however, accepted that in their marriage of 32 years, she had once complained against him in 2008. "But the point is since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities and travelling abroad at my expenses," added Sharma.

Meanwhile, women rights' activists have condemned the act.

"Men think that women are just commodities. This act by a top-rank officer, from whom people draw inspiration, is condemnable. Whatever issues are there between a husband and wife, can be resolved through dialogue. This type of behaviour is not tolerable," said activist Varsha Mishra from Kanpur, demanding strict action against the officer and justice to the victim. "Strict action should be taken against him even if he is a police officer." (ANI)

