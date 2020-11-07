Madhya Pradesh: Woman Naxal, carrying Rs 3 lakh reward, killed in encounter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): A top woman Naxal, who carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh on her head, was gunned down in an operation in Balaghat on Friday night, said Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (Naxal operations) G P Singh on Saturday.

Singh, during a press conference, said that acting on a tip-off, police teams had surrounded a Balaghat village where the Naxals were present to collect rations and other goods for daily use. "We had first asked them to surrender. But the Naxals retaliated with firing, during which the woman was killed."

Balaghat Superintendent of Police explained that they had been receiving tip-offs about the Naxals visiting Malkheri village in Balaghat and pressurising the local people to provide them with goods for daily use. "They were also planning to carry out some operations against the police, and administrative officials."



"Yesterday (Friday) too such information was received that 10-12 Naxals were taking rations from a house, on the basis of which we launched an operation. We surrounded the area when the group tried to flee by firing. The Naxals had fired close to 80-90 rounds while fleeing, but their leader was killed," he added.

He also said, "On the basis of bloodstains found near the encounter site, we could say that apart from the slain Naxal, two others from her group were also injured."

The ADG added that no Madhya Pradesh resident is among the Naxals, active in the area. "The extremists are coming towards Balaghat due to strong action being taken against them in Bastar (Chhattisgarh)." (ANI)

