Madhya Pradesh: Woman Tehsildar suspended over objectionable post on social media

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): A woman tehsildar from Sheopur was on Thursday suspended for allegedly posting an objectionable post on her social media account over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In a suspension order dated December 26, Chambal Commissioner Renu Tiwari suspended Tehsildar Amita Singh Tomar and attached her to Bhopal till further direction.

According to the order, the officer misused her social media account to post a non-objective comment, misused her official position and misbehaved with the people.

"The officer will be provided subsistence pay for the duration of the suspension," the order added.

The officer had allegedly posted an objectionable comment on a social media post on December 21.

Earlier, Collector Pratibha Pal had served a notice to Tomar and sought a response within 24 hours, after which she was suspended. (ANI)

