Madhya Pradesh's corona recovery rate reaches 51 pc, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): The recovery rate for corona patients has reached 51 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, said State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He said better arrangements are being ensured in the state for the treatment of patients infected with the novel coronavirus and a large number of fever clinics have also started functioning in the state.

"The corona recovery rate has reached 51 per cent. All the collectors should ensure that the lockdown is strictly followed and the exemptions should be given as per the guidelines in their respective districts," said Chouhan on Saturday.

He was reviewing the status of corona and other arrangements through video conferencing.

Emphasising on wheat procurement, the Chief Minister said: "The procurement of wheat in the state has exceeded the target of 100 lakh metric tonnes (MT) and it has reached 111 lakh 62 thousand MT till date. There are 20 lakh registered farmers in the state, till now 14,67,000 farmers have sold wheat at the support price. Arrangement of bags should be made for the wheat procurement."

Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Health Suleman informed that health checkup of 27,484 people have been conducted at 1,496 fever clinics of the state. Of these, 24,505 have been advised for home isolation, samples of 6,415 people have been taken and out these, 2,824 people have been sent to Covid Care Centres/hospitals.

It was further informed that the health survey of 6,34,000 has already been conducted in Ujjain and Nagda area of the district has become free of infection. The collector of Ujjain has been directed to make arrangement of 10 more ambulances.

The ACS said that corona patients, who are in good health, do not have symptoms of corona and not been suffering from fever for the last three days, can now be discharged in 10 days. After this, they will have to stay in home isolation for seven days.

Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey said that e-pass system has been abolished to move from green zone to green zone in the state but e-pass will be required to leave Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain. Similarly, e-pass will also be required for movement to other states and entering Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 5,14,000 migrant labourers have already returned to Madhya Pradesh by 122 trains and thousands of buses. Moreover, 130 trains are expected to arrive in the state. About 3,70,000 labourers of other states have been sent by buses to the borders of other states. (ANI)