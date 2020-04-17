Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 cases surge to 1,310

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has surged to 1,310 including 69 deaths, said State Health Department on Friday.

The maximum number of cases so far have been reported in Indore at 842, followed by Bhopal at 197.

The Health Department said 408 containment zones have been identified in the State. Of all the death cases reported, Indore has reported 47 cases, Bhopal 6 and Ujjain 6.

With 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 32 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 13,835, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

