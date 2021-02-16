Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi bus accident: 45 bodies found so far, search on

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): A bus carrying over 50 passengers fell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday morning killing at least 45 people, Rajesh Kumar Jain, Divisional Commissioner, Rewa, told news agency ANI.

At least seven people were rescued from the canal. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained," Jain told ANI. "We have recovered 42 dead bodies so far. They have been sent for post mortem," he added.

The bus going from Sidhi to Satna, carrying around 57 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control over it.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those who lost their lives in the Sidhi bus accident on Tuesday.

Expressing grief over the situation, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a bus accident in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured as rescue operations are underway."

A team of two ministers will visit the bus accident site after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called a meeting to discuss the incident. (ANI)

