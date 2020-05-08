Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain reports 19 more COVID-19 cases, district total reaches 220

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Nineteen more coronavirus cases were reported from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 220, the state Health Department said on Friday.

According to a health bulletin, so far 43 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the district while another 55 have been discharged after being cured.

As many as 4,087 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing and results for 3,910 have come back while reports for 177 others are still pending, the bulletin said.

It also said that at least 648 people have been home quarantined in the district.

This comes as at least 3,252 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, of which 1,231 have been cured while 193 others have lost their lives due to the virus. (ANI)

