Madras bar Association organises farewell for Justice VK Tahilramani

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Madras Bar Association on Friday organised a farewell for Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani here in Chennai.

The ceremony took place in the Madras High Court. Tahilramani had tendered her resignation on September 6 as she has been transferred to Meghalaya High Court.

Addressing the court she said, "I have been here for a year and I have got attached to the city for various reasons. One, it has a better climate than Mumbai, there is no torrential rains which we have in Mumbai. There is less pollution, more greenery and better infrastructure not only in Chennai but all over the state. It also has excellent roads."

"In this last one year I have got excellent support from all the bar associations," she added.

The resignation of Tahilramani was accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind, following which Justice Vineet Kothari was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

She appealed to the Supreme Court Collegium on August 28 to reconsider her transfer to Meghalaya High Court but the Collegium rejected her request. (ANI)

