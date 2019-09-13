Representative image
Representative image

Madras HC directs actions against officials in flex board accident case

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:16 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Madras High Court on Friday directed Tamil Nadu government and Chennai Corporation to take disciplinary action against officials who failed to prevent illegal flex board that led to the death of a 23-year-old woman.
A division bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice N Seshasayee also directed to pay the family of the victim an interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh, which is to be collected from the people responsible for putting up the flex board.
Court also asked the state government to submit a report on steps taken to eradicate banner culture and actions taken in the particular incident.
The order comes after activist Traffic Ramaswamy, who has filed a case in the court against illegal banners in Tamil Nadu, approached the court over the accident.
The court slated the next hearing on the matter for September 25.
A 23-year-old woman identified as Subashree was crushed to death in Chennai by a water tanker after an illegal flex banner erected in Pallikaranai for the family function of an AIADMK functionary allegedly fell on the two-wheeler she was riding.
"Where were the officials when the flex boards were erected? What answer does the government have for the parents of the girl who died? You can't just be satisfied with paying compensations for deaths. We are tired of this," the bench said.
The court said that it is tired of passing multiple orders against the illegal flex board.
The accident had sparked a controversy, following which AIADMK and DMK have issues statements urging their cadre not to erect flex boards. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:12 IST

Punjab CM welcomes Centre's decision on 'black list'

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to virtually scrap the controversial 'black list', which he said was totally discriminatory towards the Sikh community.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:09 IST

Amit Shah congratulates ABVP for 'grand victory' in DUSU elections

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for its "grand victory" in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, saying the win is "a proof of the unflinching belief in nationalism of

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:08 IST

Andhra: Govt to withdraw cases filed against agitators of...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The state government on Friday has decided to withdraw cases filed on those who had agitated for the special category status of the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:03 IST

Andhra govt orders 50 per cent reservation for SC, ST in temple bodies

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The state government on Friday issued an order under which the trust board of any temple that comes under the purview of endowments department shall be filled with 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and backward

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:02 IST

Delhi govt has right to take decisions: Gadkari on Odd-Even scheme

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said to curb pollution in Delhi both Centre and the state governments have taken steps and it is the right of Delhi government to take decisions in this regard.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:58 IST

Andhra Pradesh Govt transfers 18 IAS officers

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): In an administrative reshuffle, the state government on Friday transferred 18 IAS officers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:46 IST

ED attaches assets worth Rs 17.05 cr in ACCSL fraud case

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 17.05 crore in a multi-state co-operative society, namely Arbuda Credit Co-operative Society Ltd. fraud case, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, according to an official statement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:45 IST

16-year-old Priyavrat thanks teachers for clearing 'Tenali...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A 16-year-old boy named Priyavrat has created history by becoming the youngest student to clear the 'Tenali Mahapariksha' examination.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:34 IST

Govt imposes minimum export price on onions

New Delhi, Sept 13 (ANI) With prices of onions seeing a surge for the past few weeks, the government on Friday imposed a minimum export price of US $ 85 per metric ton.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:31 IST

'Entitled' ESI beneficiaries to get treatment under Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Friday decided to provide cashless secondary and tertiary medical care services under Ayushman Bharat package rates to "entitled" ESI beneficiaries in the "newly-implemented areas of 102 designated districts" throug

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:27 IST

HC withdraws protection from arrest for ex-Kolkata Commissioner;...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Former Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's arrest looks imminent after Calcutta High Court on Friday withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in connection with the multi-crore Sardha chit fund scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:22 IST

I believe the ball in Ram Mandir case will land in Centre's...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): It is likely that the Supreme Court will put the final decision on the matter of constructing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in the hands of the Center, said former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on Friday.

Read More
iocl