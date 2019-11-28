Madras HC directs Melavalu convicts to stay in Vellore till release petition is disposed

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the 13 convicts of the Melavalu massacre case to stay in Vellore and not enter the Melavalu village till the disposal of a petition challenging their release.

A division bench of Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice N Anand Venkatesh also adjourned the matter to January 6.

The Madurai Bench ordered the convicts to appear before the District Superintendent's office in Vellore on the first and third Sunday of every month.

They were also directed to hand over their passports to the Madurai Police Superintendent and to report their location along with their phone numbers to the Vellore District police inspector.

Earlier this month, the High Court Bench had expressed displeasure over the release of the 13 convicts in connection with the Melavalu massacre case and directed the Tamil Nadu government to produce copies of the release government orders (GOs).

A lawyer named Rathinavel had filed a case challenging the release of the convicts.

The state government had recently released 13 convicts in the case, citing good conduct, as part of the MGR centenary celebrations.

Three other convicts in the case were also freed on Anna Birthday celebration earlier.

17 people were sentenced to life imprisonment in this case.

In 1996, Murugesan, a member of the Scheduled Caste community contested and won for the post of Melavalavu panchayat president, following which seven people, including Murugesan, were murdered by a gang in 1997. (ANI)

