Madras HC directs TN Health Dept, Central govt to file detailed report in NEET impersonation matter

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:01 IST

Uttarakhand BJP expels 90 members for "anti-party" activities

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Uttarakhand BJP on Friday expelled as many as 90 office bearers for indulging in "anti-party" activities and for contesting against the official candidates of the party in the Zila Panchayat elections.