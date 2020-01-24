Madras HC dismisses case against Rajinikanth over Periyar remark

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a case filed against actor Rajinikanth over his remark on Thandai Periyar.

Dismissing the case, the court asked the petition why they were rushing to the High Court instead of approaching a magistrate court first.

The case was filed by a Dravidian outfit over his remarks.

On the 50th anniversary event of a Tamil magazine, on January 14, Rajinikanth had reportedly said that at a rally in 1971 led by late Periyar, idols of Lord Ram and Sita were taken out without any clothes on them and that the deities also featured a garland of sandals.

The remark had sparked a row and DMK President MK Stalin had, on Tuesday, slammed Rajinikanth over his remark and said that he should think before speaking about people like Periyar.

Members of the Dravidar Vidhuthalai Kazhagam (DVK) had last week filed a complaint against veteran actor Rajinikanth for allegedly making remarks against Thanthai Periyar (Periyar EV Ramasamy).

On the other hand, Rajinikanth has refused to apologise for his remarks on Periyar EV Ramasamy saying that the comments were based on reports that have already appeared in the media. (ANI)

