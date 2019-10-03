Representative image
Madras HC gives permission to erect banners ahead of Chinese President's visit to India

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:49 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Thursday gave permission to erect 41 flex boards, from Chennai airport to Mahabalipuram, on behalf of the Centre and Tamil Nadu government to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping who is expected to visit India later this month.
The ruling AIADMK government had moved the High Court seeking permission for the erection of the banners in Chennai's East Coast Road, Old Mahabalipuram Road and Mahabalipuram town.
During the hearing, the high court said that permission was not required as the ban on flex boards was applicable only to political parties. The court also questioned if banners will be erected in New Delhi as foreign dignitaries will visit the national capital too.
Meanwhile, the DMK opposed the move, alleging that there is a "hidden agenda" behind it.
The party also said that the state government should also obtain permission from local bodies before erecting the banners.
The Ministry of External Affairs wants to erect the banners at 14 places in Chennai, nine locations on East Coast Road and at two places in Mahabalipuram.
On the other hand, the Tamil Nadu government wants to erect the flex boards at five places in Chennai, four locations in Mahabalipuram and seven places on East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road.
The court's ruling comes ahead of Xi's expected visit to Mahabalipuram for his second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for next week.
India is yet to formally announce the dates of the meeting.
The two leaders had met last year in Wuhan, China for the first informal summit in order to deepen bilateral cooperation. That meeting came following the 73-day standoff in Bhutan's Doklam plateau in 2017, which strained bilateral ties between both countries,
At Wuhan, Modi had expressed hope that such informal summits would become a tradition between the two nations. (ANI)

