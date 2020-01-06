Madras HC grants 15-day ordinary leave to Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Monday granted 15-day ordinary leave to Ravichandran, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case from January 10.

His ordinary leave will end on January 25.

The leave was granted based on a request by his mother, Rajeswari, in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumpudur in May 1991.

Besides Ravichandran, S Nalini Sriharan, Perarivalan, Murugan, Santhan, Robert Pious and Jayakumar were convicted in the case. (ANI)