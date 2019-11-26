Madras HC issues notices to 13 convicts in Melavalavu massacre

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday issued notices to 13 convicts, who were released early in Melavalavu massacre case.

Hearing on a plea challenging their release, a division bench of Justices Vaidyanathan and Anand Venkatesh ordered the state government to file a status report on the release of 13 persons.

The matter has been posted for hearing on November 27.

Six Dalits were killed by a gang of 17 people after two members of the community fought and won president and vice-president elections of Melavalavu village panchayat near Melur on June 30, 1997.

The six were serving life terms and were recently released by the state government as part of MGR centenary celebrations, citing good conduct. (ANI)

