Madras HC orders compensation for 2 men falsely implicated in 2013 murder case of BJP leader

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Friday directed the state government to pay Rs 18 lakh compensation compensation to two persons falsely implicated in the Paramakudi BJP leader's murder case.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murugesan was murdered in Tamil Nadu's Paramakudi in 2013.



The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has ordered for the pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Raja Mohammad and Rs 8 lakh to Manokaran, who were arrested wrongly in this murder case.

The judges have ordered the recovery of the said amount of compensation from Police Inspector Rathinakumar, because of whose' wrongful investigation, the two persons had to remain jailed.

The order has been delivered on the petition filed by Raja Mohammad and Manokaran. (ANI)

