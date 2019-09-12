Madras HC refuses to extend parole of Nalini

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to extend the parole granted to Nalini Sriharan, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

A division bench of Justice M M Sundresh and Justice Teekaa Raman was hearing the plea seeking an extension of her parole till October 15.

The court had on August 22 extended her parole by three weeks after she sought an extension to complete arrangements for her daughter's marriage.

Nalini, lodged in prison for the past 28 years, was released from Vellore Central Prison on July 25, after the court had granted her parole for 30 days.

In 2016, she was granted a 12-hour parole to attend the funeral of her father.

Charithra Sriharan, Nalini's daughter, was born in prison and is currently a medical practitioner in London.

Nalini and six other people were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The attack also left 14 other people dead. (ANI)

