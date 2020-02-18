Madras HC refuses to hear plea to stop Wednesday's anti-CAA protest march in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to hear a plea seeking a ban on tomorrow's anti-CAA protest march called by various Muslim organisations in Chennai.

The petition did not list up today and the petitioner appeared before the bench of Justice Sathya Narayanan and Justice Hemalatha to take up the case as soon as possible. The judges said that the case would be taken up for hearing when it comes to the list.

The court refused to take the case as an urgent matter and said the police would monitor any law and order issues during the rally. (ANI)

