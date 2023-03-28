Madras HC rejects Panneerselvam's applications seeking stay on AIADMK general secretary polls

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): Madras High Court Justice K Kumaresh Babu on Tuesday rejected the interim applications filed by AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his supporters seeking stay on AIADMK general secretary polls.

Earlier on March 19, Madras HC said that AIADMK could continue the election proceedings for the General Secretary post but directed that the results could not be announced.

The Madras HC was hearing the petition filed on Saturday by the O Panneerselvam faction against the election to the post of AIADMK's general secretary.

The order issued by Justice K Kumaresh Babu of Madras HC said that the results of General Secretary elections should not be declared till the disposal of applications filed by Manoj Pandian and others seeking interim relief.

The court decided to continue arguments on the interim plea on March 22.

The election to the post of general secretary of AIADMK was held on March 26.

In a statement issued by the OPS faction stated, "Against the AIADMK bylaw, the election to the post of General Secretary was announced which is illegal."

The statement further added, "Meanwhile few people are spreading the news that AIADMK Coordinator O Pannerselvam has also filed nomination for the General Secretary post. This is only to create confusion among the cadres. This is totally false news."

Earlier in March, the Madras High Court refused to pass an interim order on a plea by former chief minister O Panneerselvam's confidante, Manoj Pandian, seeking an interim stay on the resolutions passed at the AIADMK General Council meeting on July 11 last year.

At the meeting, Edapaddi Palaniswami (EPS) was made the interim general secretary of the party.

Since the death of former chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary J Jayalalithaa, the party had a dual leadership, with OPS and EPS leading the AIADMK as coordinator and joint coordinator respectively. However, recently, disputes arose between both leaders, with the EPS group pressing for single leadership. (ANI)