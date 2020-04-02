Madrasa Jamia Arabia Hathaura in UP's Banda closed for all movement: DM

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Banda District Magistrate has directed to close Madrasa Jamia Arabia Hathaura for all movement with immediate effect on Thursday as a precautionary measure after some of its students returned from the Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in Nizamuddin Markaz, which has become one of the major coronavirus hotspots in the country.

Four people among those who returned from Nizamuddin Markaz in the national capital have been shifted to medical college for COVID-19 testing.

"Madrasa Jamia Arabia Hathaura will be closed with immediate effect. 4 people were brought to medical college for testing. Some of the madrasa students have returned from Nizamuddin of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi," Amit Singh Bansal, Banda District Magistrate said in a statement.

The entire staff of the Madrasa is under home quarantine.

No person is allowed to come outside from Madrasa and entry into it is also restricted.



The administration will supply the essential material to Madrasa. (ANI)





