Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5 (ANI): A Madrassa teacher from Hyderabad, has been arrested after he was accused of sodomizing a minor boy in the Santosh Nagar area.

According to the Police, the 14-year-old minor was sodomised by the 21-year-old Madrassa teacher and the teacher has been booked and sent to judicial custody.

"A 14-year-old was sodomised by the Madrassa teacher. After the victim's family filed a complaint, the case was booked against him under the relevant sections of POCSO. The accused was arrested and has been sent to judicial remand," a higher police official told ANI.

Sodomy is an act of performing unnatural or abnormal sexual intercourse on a person, which can be anal or oral in nature.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government on August 31, announced that it will conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas to ascertain the number of students, teachers, curriculum and affiliation with any non-government organisation of these institutions.

The survey will be carried out as per the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in connection with the availability of basic facilities to the students in madrassas, Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari said.

Meanwhile, the government has also ordered holding a survey of unrecognised madrassas by October 5, teams will constitute officials of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and District Minority Officers. (ANI)